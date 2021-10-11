Sefer Torah Finished On Night That Meron Victim Was Supposed To Get Married [VIDEOS]

Sunday night marked 165 days since the Rebonoi Shel Oilam called back forty-five precious Neshamos of Klal Yisroel.

The night Klal Yisroel was reminded that only He runs the world.

The night Reb Duvid Knoblowitz – along with his entire family – was thrown into grief upon hearing the news that his precious son, Habachur Hachasan Pinchas Menachem was among the kedoshim of the Meron tragedy.

Sunday night marked the night Pinchas Menachem, often described as a “goldenbachur,” was to be dancing at the most joyful night of his life – his chasunah.

Engaged just weeks earlier on Chol Hamoed Pesach to a girl from Lakewood, he went back to Eretz Yisroel to continue learning ahead of his chasunah scheduled for after Sukkos.

On Sunday night, as an Aliyah and a Zecher for his precious Neshamah, his father, Reb Duvid Knoblowitz wrote the final Ois (Letter) in the Sefer Torah dedicated to him. The night planned to be besimcha, turned besimcha. As the Sefer Torah – with the name HaBachur Hachasan Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz Z”L inscribed on the mantel – was finished and lifted into the air, song and dance broke out.

Yehi Zichro Baruch….

(Moshe Schwartz – YWN)