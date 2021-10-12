WATCH: Tucker Carlson Calls Biden A Liar Who Said There Is A Vaccine Mandate At Fox News

Tucker Carlson addressed comments made by President Joe Biden about Fox News’ vaccine requirements for employees and called them “a lie.”

On Monday’s edition of his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, the controversial host referred to comments made by President Biden last week.

Speaking outside Chicago on Thursday, Biden addressed vaccine requirements for businesses.

BIDEN: “Fox News requires vaccinations for all their employees.”

TUCKER: “As a factual matter, what Joe Biden just said is completely untrue. It is a lie, period. We can say that with authority since we work here. Every day, literally alone among big media outlets, Fox News defends this country’s most basic civil liberties. What we used to refer to as the Bill of Rights. “To cynical authoritarians like Joe Biden and the ghouls around him like Susan Rice, that just can’t be genuine. They assume the people you see on Fox News must be pretending, pretending for money or prestige or ratings or something else. But they are wrong. We are not pretending at all. It’s real.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)