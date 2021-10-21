CENSORSHIP ON LIVE TV: Fight Breaks Out As Rep. Nadler As He Refuses To Allow Rep. Jordan To Show Video

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) got into an argument Thursday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Attorney General Merrick Garland over giving notice to show a video featuring parents at school board meetings.

Nadler objected to Jordan showing the footage on the grounds that the Ohio Republican did not provide 48 hours notice to the committee before showing the video.

When Jordan tried to respond to the decision, Nadler said “that’s out of order, this is not debatable” then later said he was following protocol set by a previous Republican chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte (Va.).

