WATCH: Obama Rips Into GOP For Aiming To “Rig Elections”

Moments into a rally speech to support Virginia’s Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe, former President Barack Obama condemned Republicans’ “refusal to support voting rights” and GOP theories about the 2020 election that dominate mid-term campaigns.

“You have to ask yourself: Why is it that Republicans don’t want you to vote?” he said on 23 October. “What is it they’re so afraid of? I would assume, if they think they’ve got better ideas, why don’t they make the case? Tell us your ideas. Tell us why you think they’ll be better.”

He added: “Explain it. If you’ve got good ideas people will flock to your ideas. But that’s not what they do. Instead they try to rig elections.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)