PHOTOS: Thousands Pack BMG For Shiur From Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau

The famed Bais Medrash at Beth Medrash Gavoah was overflowing with thousands of Yungerliet on Monday night, who had gathered for the rare opportunity to hear a Shiur from Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau.

The elderly Slabodka Rosh Yeshiva is currently on his first visit to the United States, a historic occasion.

The Rosh Yeshiva is staying at the home of philanthropist Reb Shimon Glick in Monsey, and will be visiting Yeshivas in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Lakewood and Far Rockaway this week.

On Sunday the Rosh Yeshiva visited Yeshiva Heichal Hatorah, led by its Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Mottel Dick Shlita.

He is scheduled to be at Yeshiva Darchei Torah in Far Rockaway on Tuesday afternoon.

