HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu: “Someone Will Bend The Shulchan Aruch?

During his weekly shiur last week, Chief Rabbi of Tzfas HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu spoke about his removal from his position of supervising kashrus in the nearby town of Hatzor HaGlilit after insisting that a factory uphold halacha.

Instead of the factory owner making changes to adhere to halacha, he called Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, who called for new elections for a Rav of Hatzor so HaRav Eliyahu will be removed from his position.

“Several months ago, the Rav of Hatzor passed away and they asked me to oversee the kashrus there,” HaRav Eliyahu said. “There’s a factory there that produces canned and frozen goods, including frozen cauliflower and broccoli. We carried out an inspection and there were bugs.”

“We told the factory owner that he can’t sell the vegetables because they’re full of bugs. So he said to me: ‘What are you saying? There are hundreds of tons here – millions of shekels.’ He saw that I wasn’t backing down so he went to this and that minister so they’ll fire me.”

“I told him: ‘Nothing will help. The ministers aren’t poskim. The Shulchan Aruch is the posek. Kashrus reforms don’t decide halacha. What, someone will bend the Shulchan Aruch? Someone will bend the Torah?”

