Chareidi Teens Steal MDA Ambulance For A Joy Ride North

Four men in their 20s from Charedi families in Modi’ijn Illit were arrested after they allegedly stole a Magen David Adom ambulance on Tuesday night. The group took the emergency vehicle and went joyriding with it to the north of Israel.

From early reports, the young men managed to get the key to the vehicle from one of the MDA volunteers who is a family member of one of them. They took the ambulance and began traveling northward.

MDA’s dispatch noticed that the ambulance was out of its regular location only two hours after the joyride began. The boys were already near the region of Shfaram in the Galilee. According to a report in Kikar HaShabbat the boys were parked in a gas station when MDA’s dispatch found them. The dispatchers waited for the ambulance to turn off its engine and then they succeeded in shutting the vehicle down remotely.

MDA’s dispatch then sent another team on a second ambulance to pick up the first and police opened an investigation into the incident and took the boys into custody.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)