Meretz Opposes Yamina’s Bill Intended To Select Dati Leumi Chief Rabbanim

The Knesset’s Ministerial Committee on Legislation is set this week to vote on a bill being advanced by Yamina to include representatives from communities in Yehuda and Shomron on the selection committee for Rabbanut candidates.

The law, proposed by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, is intended to ensure the selection of Chief Rabbanim from the Dati Leumi sector, an initiative also being carried out regarding the selection of dayanim on Batei Din as well the chairmen of religious councils.

However, Yamina is facing opposition to the bill from the left-wing Meretz party, with its members saying that they will not enable the legislation of a Knesset law regarding Yehudah and Shomron, or as they put it – “the occupied territories.”

Every representative on the Ministerial Committee on Legislation has the right to veto and prevent a bill and additionally, even after a bill is passed in the committee, it must still be passed in the Knesset, where the coalition has only a razor-thin majority.

Meretz members held talks with Yamina MK Nir Orbach and proposed that he change the wording of the law to avoid the mention of Yehudah and Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)