Shas Is Furious: Kahana To Ensure All Heads Of Religious Councils Are Dati Leumi

Shas MK Chaim Biton sent a furious letter to Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana responding to reports that he intends to replace the chairmen of religious councils only with those from the Dati Leumi sector.

“If it’s true that your intention is to advance the composition of the religious councils with a guarantee of a Dati Leumi chairman only, this is blatant discrimination that is contrary to law and common sense,” Biton wrote.

“It is inconceivable that after you issued a series of instructions to all authorities to promote the religious councils in their areas while threatening sanctions to all those who fail to carry through, but in actuality you promote only the authorities that are close to you with the baseless claim that that’s how your predecessors acted – something that indicates your lack of understanding of the process.”

“Is there a hierarchical order and suborder in determining the composition of the religious councils or is the only criterion the type and color of the kippah?” Biton queried.

“I would like to clarify and emphasize that I hope that what has been reported is only the imagination of the reporter and despite the fact that the matter is apparently supported by the situation on the ground, it does not reflect your position at all.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)