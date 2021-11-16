The Lashon Hara Story In Israel That Went Viral

An astounding incident happened recently in Israel to a principal of a Talmud Torah and the story was publicized by his friend HaRav Menachem Weiss, and it quickly went viral, Hidabroot reported.

The principal, his wife, and his family are known to be extremely careful about Shemiras HaLashon and are constantly reviewing the halachos.

Recently, the wife was in a situation where it was incredibly difficult for her to refrain from speaking lashon hara but thanks to the family’s constant review of the halachos, she withstood the nisayon and remained silent.

A half-hour later she went into her kitchen and was horrified to find her two-year-old holding a sharp knife between his teeth. After freezing for a second, she spoke softly to him and managed to distract him enough to carefully extricate the knife from his mouth.

After she calmed down, she couldn’t help but draw the connection between her decision to keep her mouth closed and her rescue of her son’s mouth from serious injury moments later.

