SAGA ENDS: Israeli Couple Held In Turkey On” Espionage” Charges Return To Israel [VIDEO]

After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natali Oknin were released from Turkish prison and landed in Israel on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid thanked the President of Turkey and his government for their cooperation.

They also expressed their respect to the Oknin family for their strength during this complicated time and for their cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, they conveyed special thanks to President Herzog for his efforts to help bring them home.

As YWN had been reporting, the couple was arrested on Friday for photographing the palace of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Turkish prosecutors telling a judge that they suspect them of espionage.

During a tour of the country, they innocently photographed Erdogan’s palace and sent the photos to their family’s Whatsapp group with the caption: “What a nice home.” But prosecutors accused them of photographing the palace’s cameras and security checkpoints and claimed that they highlighted those features and sent them to a third party.

On Wednesday, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu had said that that prosecutors will accuse the Oknins of military-political espionage.

The Oknins are both Egged bus drivers and regularly appear in Egged marketing videos and ads.

On Tuesday, Mossad head Dovid Barnea spoke with his Turkish counterpart to confirm that the Oknins are innocent civilians.

Prime Minister Bennett and Foreign Minister Lapid on Thursday morning spoke with Shiraz, the daughter of Natali Oknin, and with Eran, Natali’s brother, who were waiting for Mordy and Natali Oknin at the airport.

Following is an excerpt of Prime Minister Bennett’s remarks in the conversation:

“Shiraz, good morning. It is wonderful to speak with you again. You see? I told you that we are doing everything, and indeed we did everything. You were a wonderful partner. The family’s restraint was very critical in these days.

Give little Ofek a hug for me. Mom and Dad are on their way home.

I hope that you will now have calmer days. I am happy that they are returning to you.”

Foreign Minister Lapid: “Shiraz, Eran, and the entire family, you are amazing. I am very excited with you. We were with you all week. We promised that we would do everything to bring them back to you and now, they are on their way home. Give them a big hug for us.”