NY State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting On RFK Bridge, Trooper injured [VIDEOS]

The New York State Police, along with the New York City Police Department and Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened just before 1:00 pm on the RFK Bridge, Manhattan span.

A Trooper was struck by a vehicle during the incident, suffered minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital.

One lane of the bridge is currently closed at this time as part of the investigation.

Details will be posted on the online newsroom as they become available.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

How much lower can the media go? @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk this @nyspolice @ThePBA trooper shot at the perp after being struck by the vehicle and tropper is injured in hospital, we pray for a speedy recovery. Retract your shameful heading. #BlueLivesMatterhttps://t.co/q0ASzmHDjy — Abraham Rosenberg (@AbeRosenberg1) November 28, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)