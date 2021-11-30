Montreal: Massive Blaze Destroys Multiple Jewish Homes, Leaves One Injured [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A fast moving fire in the Outremont neighborhood of Montreal, left three Jewish owned houses destroyed.

The fire, which broke out on Jeanne Mance Street at approximately 10:30 PM, was first identified by a passerby who smelled smoke and immediately alerted the local fire department as well as Chaverim of Montreal. Within moments, Chaverim volunteers were on scene and began alerting residents of the impending danger. Due to the fast response and actions of Chaveirim of Montreal, all residents managed to get out, and B”H no residents were injured.

Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter, and the massive blaze was brought under control at approximately 2:00 AM. Unfortunately, one firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this fire that destroyed the three Jewish-owned houses. Sources however, tell YWN that the blaze was likely sparked due to an electrical malfunction.

Chaverim members were on scene throughout the night providing assistance to firefighters as well as the families involved in this tragic incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)