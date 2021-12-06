WATCH: Fauci Says Early Feedback On Omicron Case Severity Is ‘Encouraging’

Early indications of the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are “a bit encouraging,” top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci said on Sunday, while cautioning more information was still needed.

“Omicron has a transmission advantage” in South Africa, where the variant was first reported, said Fauci in a CNN interview, noting the country had a low level of cases before it saw “almost a vertical spike upwards, which is almost exclusively Omicron.”

“Though it’s too early to really make any definitive statements about it, thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it. Thus far, the signals are a bit encouraging,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

(AP)