Two Suspects Arrested For Assault Thanks To Boro Park Shomrim [PHOTOS]

Thanks to fast-responding Shomrim volunteers, two suspects were arrested for assault in Boro Park late Motzei Shabbos.

Sources tell YWN that the incident unfolded on 46th Street between New Utrecht Avenue and 12th Avenue at around 11:30PM, when a vehicle driven by a Jewish man tried passing another vehicle which was double-parked. The man accidentally nipped the mirror while slowly passing by.

The Jewish man and his his son exited their vehicle to apologize when they were suddenly assaulted by two occupants of the double-parked vehicle.

The two suspects then fled on foot where along with the NYPD, Boro Park Shomrim were able to have the two suspects apprehended and taken into custody for assault.

Boro Park Hatzolah responded and treated both victims for minor injuries.

