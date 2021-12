Tefillos are needed for the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, who was admitted to Ma’ayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Sunday after not feeling well over shabbos.

The Rebbe, who was sent to the hospital by his personal doctor over concerns that he was stricken with pneumonia, was released to home rest following a series of tests.

All are requested to learn and daven on behalf of Yisroel ben Leah Esther.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)