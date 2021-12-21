GOODBYE PRESENT FROM SOCIALIST DEBLASIO: $100 To Anyone Getting Boosters At City Run Sites

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces a $100 gift to any resident who gets a COVID vaccine booster dose by the end of the year. Socialist

“It’s a limited-time opportunity, but exactly the time we need New Yorkers to go out and get their booster,” says de Blasio, whose term ends in January. “This is the moment. Come out in real big numbers, get those booster shots and help make your family safer and help make this whole city safer.”

Mayor Bill De Blasio said by the end of the week, a total of 112 city-run sites will be operational.

The city is also planning to send out Test and Trace Corps members to establish quality control at testing sites in the city that are run by outside vendors.

“Getting tested is absolutely crucial, and making sure we have enough sites, enough resources, enough test kits,” the mayor said. “We’re working on all these fronts. Not a surprise, we are finding supplies are becoming a challenge because all over the country testing is going up suddenly.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)