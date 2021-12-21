An important Rosh Yeshiva is in mortal danger! Must save him!!!

Dear Jews!

My name is Leah Vaknin; I turn to you from the bottom of my heart for help in saving my husband Mordechai; he is an important Rosh Yeshiva who, before several months, suddenly had a heart attack and since then his condition has deteriorated. He is now in danger of death.

He must undergo a series of heart surgeries that will save him!

We have 12 children, Beli Ain Hara, now our situation at home is tough, and our family is collapsing!

Our two daughters are engaged, but we have no way to approach their wedding, and this tension is even more oppressive on my husband’s heart, and I am afraid it will further hurt his health condition, which is already tricky anyway.

Until his collapse, I worked a respectable job. Still, since then, I have been absent from work, and now I am mired in heavy debts due to all the expenses accumulated so far. I cannot have to fund the medical treatments and expensive medicines nor the current economy of the house.

I beg you, please open your hearts and save my husband from death and our family from collapsing and you will have the privilege of building two Bais Neemon Be’Yisroel l together with saving souls like no other.

Attached are medical documents attesting to the situation,

Thank you for all the help and assistance, and congratulations on that. Hashem Repay you as your good reward with joys, health, contentment. Amen

Tizku L’mitzvos

All contributions are tax-deductible.

The great Rabbanim who know this Rosh Yeshiva says that ita a great mitzvah to donate in this case from the Maaser, and it is recommended to give at least a total of $ 1072 so that we can save his life as soon as possible and we can will help his two daughters to married.





