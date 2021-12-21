CANCELED: Eric Adams Postpones Inauguration Due To COVID Spike

Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Tuesday he would postpone his planned Brooklyn inauguration ceremony at Kings Theatre amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

In a joint statement, Adams, incoming comptroller Brad Lander and reelected public advocate Jumaane Williams, who were also set to be sworn-in during the Jan. 1 event, said “their joint inauguration ceremony will be postponed to a later date in order to prioritize the health of all who were planning to attend, cover, and work on this major event.”

“We look forward to getting together in person with our loved ones, colleagues, and well-wishing New Yorkers to honor this great democratic tradition, and to thank all those who have made it possible, at a safer time in the weeks ahead,” their statement added.

The Democrat will be sworn-in during a private ceremony at midnight.

Earlier Tuesday, Adams signaled a change to his planned indoor ceremony would happen.

“I don’t need an inauguration, all I need is a mattress and a floor to execute being the mayor of the city of New York,” he told reporters.

A new inauguration date has not been publicly announced at this time.

