WATCH: Israel English TV Segment On Anti-Vaxxer Threats To Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky

As YWN has been reporting, family members of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky have recently been subject to death threats, curses and insults from anti-vaxxers.

Anti-vaxxer women came to the kabalas kahal of Rav Chaim’s daughter, Rebbetzin Leah Koledetsky, and called her a “murderer” and other derogatory terms and said they won’t leave until the Rebbetzin convinces HaRav Chaim to issue an anti-vaccine statement.

The threats didn’t stop Rav Chaim from issuing dramatic instructions on Monday evening regarding COVID vaccinations for children.

‘Definitely order the vaccines to the Talmudei Torah and schools and [the children] should be vaccinated.’”

On Wednesday, Yanki Farber, a veteran reporter for Bechadrei Charedim spoke with Calev Ben-David on “The Rundown” on i24NEWS about the attacks on the Kanievsky family.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)