“MURDERERS! DOGS!” Anti-Vaxxer Verbally Attacks Nurse Outside Bersheva School

A viral video has emerged showing an anti-vaxxer accosting a nurse outside a Bersheva school, verbally attacking and threatening her.

“Who gave them permission to enter with all this poison,” can be heard telling the nurse. “Who let you in here, who are you? Murderers! Villains! Killing children in cold blood!”

“Dogs, dogs,” he says as the nurse walks away. “Let’s see where you’re going, sweetie, let’s photograph your car, your details.”

When another individual, identified as a Health Ministry employee, began filming the harassing man, he shouts, “You’re a bunch of murderers!”

A complaint has been filed with police.

