TEHILLIM: Frum Teen Shot In The Head In Baltimore

A Frum teenager is in critical condition on Sunday night, after he was shot on a Baltimore Street.

Sources tell YWN that the shooting happened at around 8:30PM in the area of Gist Ave & Midheights Rd. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Baltimore Hatzolah Paramedics rushed the victim to Sinai Hospital.

Please say Tehillim for Elazar Menachem Mendel Ben Yael.

Multiple sources confirm to YWN that was not a random incident, and it appears that the victim may have known the shooter.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-688-7lockup.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)