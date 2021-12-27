IRONIC: Anti-Vax Host on Ventilator after Attending Event with Other Anti-Vaxxers

A prominent anti-vax podcaster is on a ventilator after apparently becoming infected with Covid-19 at a QAnon-friendly event in Dallas last month.

Doug Kuzma, a fierce Trump-supporting host for the Frog News Network, is unconscious and on a ventilator after the illness progressed with his lungs not responding to treatment.

Frog News Network said the last contact they have had with Kuzma was on December 19th, when the host shared a picture of an ivermectin stockpile he intended to use in case he got infected.

Kuzma reportedly got infected at an event from “ReAwaken America,” whose supporters are known for peddling vaccine conspiracies and claims of a rigged 2020 presidential election.

Now some attendees of the event, which took place between December 9 and December 11, are claiming they were targeted by malicious actors, Newsweek reports.

Jovan Pulitzer, one of the event’s attendees, said that he and others were targeted with “biological agents.”

“Tried to keep this underwraps until we knew what we were dealing with but Evidence suggest that several of us were targeted by biological agents at an event,” Pulitzer wrote on Twitter. “This has wreaked havoc on my system w[ith] all of the most dangerous symptoms appearing Scary to say the least.”

Another attendee, David Clements, claimed that a number of attendees are now suffering “from symptoms related to an anthrax attack.”

Like Covid-19, anthrax poisoning results in symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath.

No evidence was presented to back up the claims of anthrax poisoning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)