IRONIC: Anti-Vax Host on Ventilator after Attending Event with Other Anti-Vaxxers

A prominent anti-vax podcaster is on a ventilator after apparently becoming infected with Covid-19 at a QAnon-friendly event in Dallas last month.
Doug Kuzma, a fierce Trump-supporting host for the Frog News Network, is unconscious and on a ventilator after the illness progressed with his lungs not responding to treatment.
Frog News Network said the last contact they have had with Kuzma was on December 19th, when the host shared a picture of an ivermectin stockpile he intended to use in case he got infected.
Kuzma reportedly got infected at an event from “ReAwaken America,” whose supporters are known for peddling vaccine conspiracies and claims of a rigged 2020 presidential election.
Now some attendees of the event, which took place between December 9 and December 11, are claiming they were targeted by malicious actors, Newsweek reports.
Jovan Pulitzer, one of the event’s attendees, said that he and others were targeted with “biological agents.”
“Tried to keep this underwraps until we knew what we were dealing with but Evidence suggest that several of us were targeted by biological agents at an event,” Pulitzer wrote on Twitter. “This has wreaked havoc on my system w[ith] all of the most dangerous symptoms appearing Scary to say the least.”
Another attendee, David Clements, claimed that a number of attendees are now suffering “from symptoms related to an anthrax attack.”
Like Covid-19, anthrax poisoning results in symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath.
No evidence was presented to back up the claims of anthrax poisoning.
This article is incomplete, since it fails to mention whether he wore a mask at the QAnon-friendly event in Dallas last month.
Be it as it may, it is too bad that he didn’t follow the Pesaq of the venerated Godol haDor:- HoRav Chaim Kanievsky shlita, to get vaccinated.
And 49-year-old Carlos Tejada, a New York Times Deputy Asia Editor, died of a heart attack last week mere hours after getting a Covid booster shot.
“…peddling vaccine conspiracies and claims of a rigged 2020 presidential election.”
The biggest ‘vaccine conspiracy’ is that the c19 shot is ‘safe and effective’, promoted by the CDC and FDA – both ‘bought agencies’ acting as puppets for unchecked ‘big pharma’ and their cohorts.
The claims of a ‘rigged election’ are also many. Unfortunately, there are few honest and fearless elected officials to carry out justice and to enact sufficient safeguards even to prevent this from happening again – meanwhile, the American democracy is in peril of failing because of the tampered election.
This is said to have happened several months ago at a similar event and it is difficult to find evidence of wrongdoing because most probably it was professionally staged. Big money is behind ‘pharma’ and the ‘official narrative’, so it is wise to not presume this didn’t happen according to those who claim it did.