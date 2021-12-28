TRAGEDY: Young Girl R”L Killed In Toms River Crash

Tragedy struck the Toms River and Lakewood communities on Tuesday morning, as word spread of a serious crash that took the life of a young girl.

As YWN had reported earlier, Lakewood Hatzolah was on the scene of the MVA on North Bay Avenue and Whitty Road, and treating multiple victims.

Toms River EMS rushed a 9-year-old girl who was in traumatic arrest to a local hospital. Paramedics and Doctors did all they could to save her life.

Sadly, Leah Gross A”H was Niftar at the hospital.

Additional details shortly.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)