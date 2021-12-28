BREAKING: Defense Minister Gantz Hosts PA President Abbas At Home

Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today at his home in Rosh HaAyin to discuss “economic and security issues.”

This is the first time Abbas has come to Israel publicly since the funeral of former President Shimon Peres in 2016.

The meeting, which was arranged in cooperation with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, took place amidst recent escalation of contact of Israeli security personnel in the West Bank in recent days.

Motorcade of PA President Mahmoud Abbas leaving the home of Defense Minister Benny Gantz seen below:

