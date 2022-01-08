Covid Cases Spike In Israel With Over 31,000 Confirmed Cases Over Weekend

The number of serious cases of hospitalized Covid-19 patients rose from 143 on Friday to 172 on Shabbos in Israel. Overall, the Health Ministry registered more than 31,000 positive cases of the virus over the weekend.

On Friday 18,806 people tested positive for the virus and another 12,495 tested positive by Shabbos afternoon. The total number of active cases in Israel is 108,239.

Among those who tested positive were three Knesset members, Haim Katz (Likud) Eti Atiya (Likud) and Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas).

In spite of the spike in cases, Israel will open its borders on Sunday to visitors from all countries for the first time since November. Health officials decided that there is no longer any reason to limit entrance to the country in order to contain the spread of Omicron as the virus is already rampant in the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)