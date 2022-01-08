HISTORIC: Yehuda Topper Sworn-In as First Frum Police Officer in Florida

A frum yid, Yehuda Topper, made history last week by becoming the first-ever Orthodox Jew in Florida after being sworn-in as a police officer on the North Miami Beach Police Department.

Born and raised in New York City, Topper worked as a police officer for the NYPD from 2018 until he relocated to Florida.

In addition to having been a police officer before joining the North Miami Beach PD, Yehuda served as a Paramedic and EMT for the FDNY and Midwood ambulance service.

Yehuda completed the Florida Law Enforcement Equivalency training program at Palm Beach State College, ranking at the top of his class, and took the Florida State exam for law enforcement officers in July 2021.

With his swearing-in, Officer Topper has the distinct honor of being the first ever Shabbos-observing Orthodox Jewish police officer in the entire state of Florida.

