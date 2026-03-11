TRUMP: “Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End” — Says There’s “Practically Nothing Left” To Target In Iran

President Trump told Axios on Wednesday that there is “practically nothing left” to target in Iran as Operation Epic Fury continues for a twelfth day.

“Little this and that… Any time I want it to end, it will end,” Trump said during a five-minute phone call with the outlet.

Trump also signaled confidence in the pace and effectiveness of the campaign.

“The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period,” Trump said.

His remarks came as Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that Israel intends to continue fighting for as long as necessary.

“The war will continue without any time limit, for as long as necessary, until we achieve all the objectives and decisively win the campaign,” Katz said.

Israeli and U.S. officials say preparations are underway for at least two more weeks of continued strikes inside Iran.

In an operational update Wednesday, U.S. Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper revealed the scale of the campaign so far.

“To date, we have struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including more than 60 ships using a variety of precision weapons systems,” Cooper said.

“Just yesterday, we had strike waves nearly every hours from different locations and directions going into Iran,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)