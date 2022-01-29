Bnei Brak: 17-Year-Old Dies Of COVID, 3 Other Children Died Of COVID In January

A 17-year-old from Bnei Brak passed away from COVID in Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer on Wednesday.

The teen had serious underlying illnesses and his medical situation deteriorated after contracting COVID, Yisrael Hayom reported.

Three Israelis under the age of 18 passed away of COVID this month.

There are over 6,000 confirmed COVID carriers in Bnei Brak, including over 2,000 children.

Currently, there is a total of about half a million active COVID cases throughout Israel, including over 1,000 serious cases, of whom 301 are critically ill, including 231 on ventilators and 19 connected to ECMO machines.

Another 58 fatalities were confirmed on Motzei Shabbos, raising the death toll to 8,657.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)