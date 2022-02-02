HATER ARRESTED: Arrest Made In String Of Anti-Semitic Attacks In Chicago

A man is facing hate crime charges in connection with several acts of vandalism against Jewish institutions and Jewish businesses in West Rogers Park, Chicago over the weekend.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said 39-year-old Shahid Hussain has been charged with four counts of felony hate crime, two felony counts of criminal defacement, and two felony counts of criminal damage to property. The charges stem from four of seven acts of anti-Semitic vandalism over the weekend.

As YWN had reported, a yellow swastika was discovered spray-painted on the wall of the F.R.E.E. Shul in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue. Around the same time, a yellow swastika also was discovered at Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School in the 3000 block of West Devon Avenue.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers responding to a 911 call about a man shouting anti-Semitic slurs and threats in the 6300 block of North Sacramento Avenue located a man who matched the description of the person responsible for the two earlier acts of vandalism. Police detained him, and after further investigation, also linked him to an incident of property damage at a Shul on the 2800 block of West North Shore Avenue and property damage at a Jewish school in the 3600 block of West Devon Avenue.

A different described the cape Hussain was wearing as having a yellow swastika on it, Murphy said.

Hussain was seen on video miming with his hands as if he was racking and firing a shotgun as he walked around the building, Murphy said.

In a post on Facebook, Hussain wore a false “Hitler” mustache and made “Nazi-like” arm salutes while admitting to causing some of the damage, Murphy said.

The hate crimes Hussain is charged with were part of a string of seven cases of anti-Semitic vandalism over the weekend, and Brown said police are reviewing video evidence as they investigate whether Hussain was responsible for any other incidents.

Police have said, around 7 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a synagogue at 3635 West Devon Avenue for a man kicking the side of the building, trying to break a window. According to the Concerned Citizens League, there were two other attacks reported on Shabbos. Windows were broken at two Jewish businesses, at Kol Tuv Kosher Food at 2938 West Devon Ave. and Tel Aviv Bakery at 2944 West Devon Ave.

Court records show Hussain has been arrested six times in Cook County and has twice been convicted of felonies.

He was most recently sentenced to 12 months probation last September after pleading guilty to a stalking charge.

Superintendent Brown said police are investigating another incident in which a member of a North Side congregation was threatened Tuesday morning.

A synagogue congregant’s car windows were shattered by three men who allegedly verbally threatened him as he was was arriving at B’nei Ruven just before 7 a.m.