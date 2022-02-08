TEHILLIM: United Hatzalah Paramedic Seriously Injured in Crash While Responding to Emergency

A United Hatzalah volunteer, Elchanan from Pesach Tikva, was seriously injured Tuesday night when he was involved in an accident while responding to an emergency.

Elchanan was responding on his AmbuCycle to the scene of a car accident when he was struck by a bus. Elchanan was found by a paramedic of United Hatzalah, Avi Marcus, who intubated at the scene – saving his life – and then transported him to the hospital in a United Hatzalah ambulance. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Please take a moment to pray for this medic who put his life aside to save others. His Hebrew name is אלחנן אליהו בן רחל Elchanan Eliyahu ben Rachel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)