FLATBUSH: NYPD Commanders Praise Community’s Collaborative Efforts at FJCC Security Meeting [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

By: Sandy Eller

With security concerns mounting in the wake of several recent anti-Semitic attacks targeting visibly Orthodox individuals, the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition hosted a meeting that gave leaders of numerous Flatbush shuls and yeshivas an opportunity to speak directly to members of the NYPD’s top brass.

The FJCC forum was coordinated in conjunction with Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Commanding Officer Assistant Chief Michael Kemper and Commanding Officer of Brooklyn South Community Affairs Lieutenant Ira Jablonsky, by FJCC chairman Josh Mehlman.

In addition to community rabbonim and yeshiva administrators, the meeting drew leaders of FJCC partner organizations including Flatbush Shomrim, Flatbush Hatzoloh, Misaskim and Chaverim, as well as State Senator Simcha Felder and City Councilmember Farrah Louis, who joined via Zoom.

NYPD participation in the meeting was unprecedented, with Assistant Chief Kemper and six precinct commanders all coming to listen to local rabbinical, educational and communal leaders. Assistant Chief Kemper praised the interaction and partnership, and explained how communal input, particularly on social media, has become an invaluable crime solving tool. The NYPC commanders in attendance were: Deputy Inspector James King of the 60 Precinct, Executive Officer Captain Mo Tsang of the 61 Precinct, Captain Tao Chen of the 62 Precinct, Deputy Inspector Genevieve G. Isom of the 63 Precinct, Executive Officer Captain Brett Granowetter of the 66 Precinct and Deputy Inspector Alison A. Esposito of the 70 Precinct. Inspector Richie Taylor, commanding officer at the Office of the Chief of Community Affairs, described collaboration as the best mechanism for promoting safety and security.

Rabbi Ezra Rodkin offered special prayers for the safety of the entire NYPD and condolences to the families of the officers recently killed in the line of duty. Others who addressed the meeting included Flatbush Shomrim coordinator Robert Moscovitz, NYPD liaison and FJCC executive board member Rafi Treitel, NYPD liaison, Community Board 14 member and Flatbush Shomrim dispatcher Yehuda Eckstein, OHEL CEO David Mandel in whose facility the event was held, and Yehoshua Lax, a Flatbush teen who had been the victim of a Friday night assault who thanked the NYPD and Shomrim for their care and concern.

FJCC board members Binyomin Bendet and Jack Kaplan coordinated the participation of local shuls and schools, with administrators representing thousands of Flatbush families taking advantage of an opportunity to discuss their concerns face to face with the NYPD commanders. Masores Bais Yaakov principal Yehuda Gelman, Mirrer Yeshiva executive director Rabbi Pinchos Hecht, Yeshiva Tiferes Yisroel executive director Rabbi Shmuel Rosenshein, Bnos Leah Prospect Park Yeshiva associate dean and K’hal Zichron Avrohom rov Rabbi Akiva Kelman and YDE assistant principal Rabbi Raphael Netanel all raised security-related issues and were thankful for the opportunity to have their voices heard by high-ranking police officials.

Those who attended the meeting described it as very productive and Moscovitz observed that it is no accident that anti-Semitic attacks most often take place on Friday nights, when fewer members of the citizens’ watch group are out and about on the streets. He asked the NYPD to add additional patrols during those hours to further enhance local security” Speaking in his capacity as a Flatbush Shomrim dispatcher, Yehuda Eckstein credited the NYPD for their swift response times and their dedicated efforts to ensure communal security, particularly throughout the yomim tovim and other times of heightened need.

“We appreciate the commitment and leadership of Chief Kemper and the commanding officers to increase patrols in Flatbush, especially during sensitive times,” said Mehlman “These meetings are crucial in addressing immediate and long term safety concerns.”

