ENDLESS HATRED: AOC Under Fire After Claiming Israel Puts Arab Children in Cages [SEE THE VIDEO]

The Queens Jewish Community Council blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she accused Israel of placing Arab children in cages in Yehuda and Shomron (West Bank).

“I don’t believe that a child should be in a cage on our border, and I don’t believe a child should be in a cage in the West Bank,” AOC told a gathering of Democratic Socialists of America members in Austin, Texas.

The Queens Jewish Community Council condemned the congresswoman’s smearing of Israel.

“The Queens Jewish community is concerned when a local elected official makes spurious and reckless suggestions aimed at Israel,” Michael Nussbaum, the president of the Council, told the NY Post.

“Bombastic suggestions and lies are dangerous when spewed by sitting politicians anywhere on the political spectrum. When the far left mimics the far right in lies and exaggerations, democracy and dialogue suffers,” he said.

“AOC is always asking for the ‘other side’ to understand her positions and that of the DSA and the BDS followers who wish to eliminate Israel from the Middle East map,” Nussbaum said.

