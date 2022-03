The Mita of the Sar Hatorah, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky seen in the room where he spent nearly his entire life sitting and learning.

The Levaya will take place on Sunday morning, where more than a half a million people are expected to attend.

The decision to make the Levaya on Sunday was done to prevent Chillul Shabbos, and for Kavod Hatorah.