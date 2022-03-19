Thousands Davened Fervently Outside HaRav Chaim’s Home

Tens of thousands of people in Bnei Brak began streaming to the home of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, zt’l, on Friday upon hearing of his collapse and davened fervently outside his home while resuscitation techniques were taking place.

After the announcement of the bitter news of the petirah of the Gadol Hador, z’tl, those outside said Tehillim for the aliyah of the neshamah.

Only close relatives were allowed to enter the room where the mitah lay in order to part from their illustrious father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Several air-conditioners were brought into the room before Shabbos to ensure the temperature was properly regulated.

There was a heavy security presence around the home of the late Gadol HaDor, z’tl, over Shabbos.

On Shabbos morning, the first baby was already named after the Gadol HaDor in the Neot Yosef shul in Bnei Brak – Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim.

