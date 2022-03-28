PHOTOS: Groundbreaking In Crown Heights For Much-Needed Hatzalah Garage & Headquarters

[Courtesy of COL]

The community gathered on Sunday, 24 Adar Beis – March 27 for the historic groundbreaking of Hatzalah of Crown Heights at the site of their new future location, at 533 Albany Avenue and East New York Avenue.

Speakers related about the unwavering dedication of the Hatzalah members and thanked them for their 24-7 dedication to helping another Jew, epitomizing Ahavas Yisroel.

It wasn’t too long ago that the community rallied together in an unprecedented way to support one organization close to everyone’s heart: Hatzalah of Crown Heights. After 54 years of an ever-expanding operation forced to operate from an ad hoc collection of basements, garages, and quite a few people’s “mobile office,” Hatzalah had finally decided to take the next big leap forward. A giant step to help serve the community in a more professional, efficient, and heartfelt way: to build a central headquarters for the entire operation.

With a new state-of-the-art 10,000 sq. foot headquarters, Hatzalah will reach a new level of growth and professionalism. No longer will they be forced to run around fetching supplies and look to rent facilities for regular training. Finally, the ambulance bays will provide a home for the Hatzalah ambulances that otherwise stand in the elements of rain, snow, and sleet.

Improved facilities and logistical abilities for Hatzalah means faster response times and better care in case of an emergency, chas v’shalom. It means greater ability for Hatzalah to incorporate technological advances in first-response care, and ultimately, more lives saved.

For all those moments when Hatzalah was there for you, a loved one, a friend, or anyone else in the community, this is an opportunity to be there for Hatzalah—not in an ambulance chas ve’shalom, but with hope and joy as we celebrate together.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)