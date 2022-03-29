BNEI BRAK TERROR VICTIM: R’ Avishai Dovid Yechezkel HY”D, Second Grade Rebbi

One of the five victims killed in Tuesday night’s heinous terror attack in Bnei Brak has been identified as R’ Avishai Dovid Yechezkel hy”d, a 29-year-old resident of Bnei Brak.

R’ Avishai Dovid was taking his young son out for a stroll to help him fall asleep. The victim, who was on the phone with his brother, mentioned that he heard gunshots ringing out before the phone went silent.

R’ Avishai Dovid served as a rebbi to second graders in Talmud Torah Ohr Dovid in the Pardes Katz neighborhood of Bnei Brak.

He leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old child.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)