Bibi Promised Silman 10th Spot In Likud & Health Ministry Portfolio

The resignation of Yamina MK and coalition chairwoman Idit Silman from the coalition on Wednesday morning hit some people by surprise but others were well-aware of it in advance, with reports that the move was coordinated beforehand with opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu.

Haaretz reported that Netanyahu had agreed to reserve the 10th spot on the Likud list for Silman as well as the health ministry portfolio if Likud forms the next government in exchange for her resignation.

The communications between Likud and Silman were carried out via Likud party chairman MK Yariv Levin and Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich.

Apparently, most members of the coalition were unaware of Silman’s intention to resign but Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) told Srugim on Wednesday that he had already been aware of Silman’s plan for a week but did nothing to deter her. “It wasn’t my responsibility to convince her, she’s not in my party,” he said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was taken completely by surprise by Silman’s resignation, seeing it on the news on TV early Wednesday morning at the same time as the rest of Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)