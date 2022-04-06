POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE: Yamina MK Resigns, Leaving Coalition Without A Majority

Coalition chairwoman and Yamina MK Idit Silman announced early Wednesday morning that she is resigning from the coalition, leaving it without a majority.

“I can’t [continue] any longer,” Silman said. “I attempted unity and worked hard for the current coalition. Unfortunately, I cannot lend a hand to the harm of the Jewish identity of the state of Israel and Am Yisrael. The public is not aware of everything I tried because I did it quietly.”

“I’m ending my membership in the coalition and I will continue to try to convince my friends to return home and establish a right-wing government. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way.”

“The Jewish identity of the state of Israel is the zechus of our existence here. This is our heart, this is our essence. Harming it, without any consideration to the public and the values I represent, is a red line for me.”

“We can establish another government already in this Knesset.”

Silman’s move comes on the background of a coalition crisis caused by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz’s order to allow chometz into hospitals on Pesach, and a day after her husband said in a radio interview that “Idit will not sell her Olam Haba for any payment.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was taken by surprise by Silman’s announcement, only finding out about it via media reports, but at least several senior members of the coalition have been aware of Silman’s decision for at least a week, Maariv reported.

Following Silman’s announcement, former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the news in a video message: “I was very moved to hear MK Idit Silman’s announcement and I bless you in the name of the millions of people in Am Yisrael who have been waiting for this moment,” Netanyahu said. “Idit, you proved that what’s most important to you is the concern for the Jewish identity of the state of Israel and concern for Eretz Yisrael. And I ask you to come home to the right-wing camp. You proved that true representatives of the public act according to their conscience and there’s no greater zechus than that.”

“I call on all those who voted for the right-wing camp to join Idit and return home. You’ll be welcomed with open arms and much respect.”

