MONSEY: Chesed Shel Emes Adds New Truck To Their Fleet [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Chesed Shel Emes of Monsey received its first-ever specialized operations truck on Thursday, with the vehicle to provide a boost to the organization’s operational capabilities and efficiency, Monsey Scoop reported.

The truck, donated by Meyer Tauber of Metrex Realty, Leiby Teitelbaum from Belgian Blocks, will be used for a variety of purposes, including transporting niftarim and cleaning up scenes as necessary, among various other services provided by the organizations selfless volunteers.

The truck is Chesed Shel Emes’s fourth vehicle, and the first in the area to cover Rockland County and the Hudson Valley region.

Chesed Shel Emes of Monsey has approximately 50 volunteers servicing the community, and with a quickly growing community, the need for such a truck became painfully apparent, eventually prompting generous philanthropists to step up the task.

A ribbon-cutting event was held on Thursday to celebrate the truck’s arrival and operational deployment, with askanim, officials, and other dignitaries in attendance.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED BY MONSEY SCOOP STATUS – SIGN UP HERE TO RECEIVE BREAKING NEWS FROM MONSEY IN LIVE TIME