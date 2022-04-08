Democrats Raise Concerns with Emerging Iran Nuke Deal

Prominent Democrats in Congress appear to be moving away from support an emerging nuclear deal that is close to being struck between the United States in Iran.

In the House, five Democrats have recently held a press conference speaking out against the pact, and 13 more Democrat representatives signed a letter summarizing misgivings with reported facets of the deal being crafted.

“As the Vienna negotiations come to a close, we cannot treat the FTO designation — one of our most powerful diplomatic tools used to get cold-blooded killers out of the terrorist business — as a cheap bargaining chip,” said Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey. “If Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, has proven anything, it’s that they can’t be trusted.”

In the Senate, four Democrats have expressed deep concern over reported details of the agreement, including a clause that would remove the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps from the U.S. list of terror groups.

In particular, lawmakers are concerned about the deal’s “sunset clause” which would free Iran from all of its obligations by 2030, meaning they would have no sanctions on them and still be able to build a nuclear weapon.

However, there is currently not enough opposition to the deal for Senators to block the accord from being passed. They would need 10 opposing votes to block it in the Senate.

It isn’t yet known when a deal could be reached, and officials have been signaling that a deal could be just “days away” for several weeks now. Along the way, a number of significant snags have come up, but U.S. negotiators have caved each time to Iranian demands.

