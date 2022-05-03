Hamas Takes Credit For Ariel Shooting, Says It “Won’t Be The Last”

The Hamas terror group claimed responsibility for the terror attack in which an Israeli security guard was murdered at the entrance to Ariel on Friday night.

Vyacheslav Golev, 23, h’yd, was brought to kever Yisrael in Beit Shemesh on Sunday.

“This operation is one of a series of responses to the violation of our Al-Aqsa,” Izz al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, said in a statement, adding that the attack “won’t be the last one.”

This is the first time that Hams has claimed responsibility for an attack since the wave of deadly terror attacks began in mid-March, in which 16 people lost their lives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)