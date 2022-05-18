Headlines & Breaking NewsIsrael NewsYWN Videos Of Interest MOVING FOOTAGE: A Heartbreaking Look At The 45 Meron Kedoshim As We Mark The First Yartzheit May 18, 2022 7:00 pm 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet A heartbreaking look back at the 45 victims of last years horrific tragedy at Meron on Lag Baomer. YWN mourns their loss along with Klal Yisroel as we mark the first Yartzheit of these Kedoshim Z”L. https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/WhatsApp-Video-2022-05-18-at-6.07.05-PM.mp4 Get email updates from Yeshiva World