In a tweet today, Texas Senator Ted Cruz called out President Joe Biden comparing him to President Jimmy Carter.

“Reagan was right: “Recession is when your neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours. And recovery is when Jimmy Carter loses his.””

Cruz continued saying, “With a looming recession because of Joe Biden, Jimmy Carter 2.0 should be concerned.”

The U.S. has experienced at least 30 recessions throughout history, dating back as early as 1857.

