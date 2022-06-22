MAILBAG: Appalled That Satmar Endorsed NY Governor Hochul Who Endorses Immorality

I am extremely troubled and disappointed by Satmar’s endorsement of incumbent NY Governor Kathy Hochul, particularly at this time, when we are struggling to maintain even a minimal semblance of morality in our state and in our country.

We are amidst the most dangerous times in which violent crimes are commonplace and out of control. To be able to walk safely on our streets is not a given anymore. These issues are more important than money. It was appalling to me when I read the ad from both Satmar communities’ leaders endorsing a gubernatorial candidate that supports all the “woke” and immoral behaviors that have a terribly negative influence on our entire communities including our most prized and important possessions – our children. Immoral behaviors that their gubernatorial candidate supports are deemed an abomination by our holy Torah. It seems both leaders are willing to trade money in exchange for the spiritual and physical destruction of their communities.

How will we tell the Department of Education to let us run our Yeshivas the way we want when we are beholden to them because we grovel for their funding?

We are teaching our children that money trumps even Torah values and that the ends justify the means – no matter the cost.

It is tragic that these two leaders are in the midst of a bitter machlokes and yet tell us to be mevater on every value we hold near and dear. Everyone knows that the best way to motivate our children is by practicing what we preach and setting a positive example. How can leaders tell us to do as they say but not as they do? It is appalling and unacceptable.

It is especially interesting that they can agree when it comes to accepting money. Why are they unable to realize that there is no such thing as a free lunch? Everything comes with a price; in this instance, the price is our neshamos.

Quote From Rav Avigdor Miller: “All the frum jews should be up in arms for law and order – not to vote for politicians who will gives us money for programs, for orthodox organizations, or for yeshivas. We do not want them. We want politicians who will vote the way we want for our safety and who will fight for law and order.”

Saul Kessler, Far Rockaway

