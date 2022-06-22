MAILBAG: Appalled That Satmar Endorsed NY Governor Hochul Who Endorses Immorality

I am extremely troubled and disappointed by Satmar’s endorsement of incumbent NY Governor Kathy Hochul, particularly at this time, when we are struggling to maintain even a minimal semblance of morality in our state and in our country.
We are amidst the most dangerous times in which violent crimes are commonplace and out of control. To be able to walk safely on our streets is not a given anymore. These issues are more important than money. It was appalling to me when I read the ad from both Satmar communities’ leaders endorsing a gubernatorial candidate that supports all the “woke” and immoral behaviors that have a terribly negative influence on our entire communities including our most prized and important possessions – our children. Immoral behaviors that their gubernatorial candidate supports are deemed an abomination by our holy Torah. It seems both leaders are willing to trade money in exchange for the spiritual and physical destruction of their communities.
How will we tell the Department of Education to let us run our Yeshivas the way we want when we are beholden to them because we grovel for their funding?
We are teaching our children that money trumps even Torah values and that the ends justify the means – no matter the cost.
It is tragic that these two leaders are in the midst of a bitter machlokes and yet tell us to be mevater on every value we hold near and dear. Everyone knows that the best way to motivate our children is by practicing what we preach and setting a positive example. How can leaders tell us to do as they say but not as they do? It is appalling and unacceptable.
It is especially interesting that they can agree when it comes to accepting money. Why are they unable to realize that there is no such thing as a free lunch? Everything comes with a price; in this instance, the price is our neshamos.
Quote From Rav Avigdor Miller: “All the frum jews should be up in arms for law and order – not to vote for politicians who will gives us money for programs, for orthodox organizations, or for yeshivas. We do not want them. We want politicians who will vote the way we want for our safety and who will fight for law and order.”
Saul Kessler, Far Rockaway
Thank you for Speaking out. You are 100% correct. Thank you
Azoy, Reb Kessler is outraged that the Satmar are supporting politicians who are most likely to WIN in November and will control the allocation of substantial funds to their Mosdos. KJ is among the most welfare-dependent community in the State. One of the only things the Satmar agree upon is “show me the money” and don’t confuse me with “principles”.
Which candidate in the Democratic primary should Satmar have endorsed?
Letter writer is incorrect and not following the standard daas Torah. We cannot change the behavior of the nations via elections since we simply don’t have enough votes. Voting for someone closer to our ideals (but still not matching them regarding many matters) would simply waste our vote. Everyone understands that a vote in NY is not an idealogical stamp of approval. We vote to get the best we can for our community since we can’t affect the immortal trajectory anyway. There were people who disagreed with that but the letter writer and anyone else that make the argument knows it’s an old machlokos and Satmar is following the majority here. The letter writer is welcome to waste his vote if he so wishes, but that would be unfortunate according to most… He certainly should not make believe he is taking some kind of moral high ground. Wasting our votes or trying to convince others to at the expense of Torah institutions is not a moral high ground.
ברוך שלא עשני סטמר
They endorsed her for governor not just for primary.
It was endorsements like that which tipped hillary over the edge to become senator. And started the mess of a string of terrible things for the Republic.
The entire America is sinking and sinking in reference to crime, murder and immorality.
It is like using a broken elevator and you are going downward at speeds of 80 mph and you can not possibly stop this elevator.