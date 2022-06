Join the thousands who already joined Lakewood Alerts Status!

A news outlet bring you the best and latest in breaking news from Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Manchester, and beyond. Covering the latest in Politics, Traffic, Crime, Emergencies, Major Simchas, Levayos, and all the goings-on in the area!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN LAKEWOOD ALERTS ON WHATSAPP STATUS

CLICK HERE TO JOIN A LAKEWOOD ALERTS GROUP