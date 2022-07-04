TONIGHT NYC: Where To Watch The Macy’s Fireworks Show – NYPD Increases Security Following Mass Shooting

The 46th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks return to the East River on Monday night, with the signature pyrotechnic salute to America set to begin at 9:25 p.m.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to pack the streets to watch the festivities, and we’ve got all the info you need to know.

Fireworks will light up the sky around 9:25 p.m. with more than 48,000 shells and 14 effects being launched from five barges positioned on the East River.

Approximately 1,920 shells and effects will be set off each minute, and the 25-minute spectacle is synchronized to a rousing musical score and features a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes.

New shaped effects that will wow spectators include tall hats, mushrooms, and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces. This year’s design will launch on average more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute.

Meanwhile for the NYPD, all eyes are on safety, this as deadly shooting took place Monday afternoon at a Fourth of July parade in a suburb outside of Chicago.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell issued a statement following the developments in Illinois:

“We want to assure New Yorkers that there are no specific, credible threats to our July Fourth celebrations here in New York City – and we plan to continue as scheduled,” she said.

The NYPD reminds spectators that no large backpacks, large coolers, lawn chairs, lawn blankets, umbrellas or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the viewing areas. All restricted items are subject to search and seizure.

Elevated, free public viewing areas will be available with limited capacity along FDR Drive and locations in Queens and Brooklyn noted below:

Midtown Manhattan

E. 42nd Street and FDR Drive – enter at the security checkpoints at 1st Avenue and East 42nd Street or 1st Avenue and East 34th Street

E. 23rd Street and FDR Drive – enter at the security checkpoint at 1st Avenue and East 23rd Street

Note: Access blocks will close as viewing areas fill up and spectators will be redirected to additional open access blocks as appropriate.

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens

Area bounded by 44th Drive on the North Borden Avenue on the South Vernon

Boulevard on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue

2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek /Dead End

Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard

Brooklyn

Transmitter Park – Access point on Greenpoint Avenue to Dead End

Newton Barge Playground – Access point at 3 Commercial Street

Marsha P. Johnson State Park – Marsha P. Johnson State Park (East River State Park) – Access point at Kent Avenue and North 11th Street

Bushwick Inlet Park in Brooklyn

The following locations are not recommended for viewing: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Brooklyn Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Queens Hunter’s Point South Park and Roosevelt Island.

The NYPD also announced these street closures in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens between 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.:

Manhattan Location:

FDR Drive between Brooklyn Bridge and East 63rd Street

Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 20th Street

East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

30th Street Entrance Ramps

East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street Entrance Ramps

East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street Entrance Ramps

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 53rd Street at FDR Drive

East River Bridges Advisory

Brooklyn Bridge – At approximately 7 pm. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Manhattan Bridge – At approximately 7 pm. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Williamsburg Bridge – At approximately 7 pm. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Edward I. Koch Bridge – At approximately 7 pm. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic