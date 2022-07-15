Small Plane Crashes On Route 42 In Monticello [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A small plane went down in Monticello, Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:45, when the one engine plane crashed on Route 42, south of Monticello – just three miles past Ichud Bungalow Colony.

The pilot managed to escape the aircraft, which appeared to have attempted to make an emergency landing on the roadway.

Emergency personnel were on the scene, including the Monticello and Forestburg Fire Departments, and the Sullivan County Sheriff Department.

The entire Route 42 was shut in both directions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)