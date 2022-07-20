Four Anti-Semite Suspects Arrested In Monsey For Attacking Jews With BB Gun And Eggs [VIDEOS]

Thanks to the outstanding work by the Ramapo Police Detectives and members of Chaverim Of Rockland, four suspects wanted for the Motzei Shabbos attack on Route 306, have been taken into custody, MonseyScoop is reporting.

One of the suspects is from New Jersey, the other three are from Rockland – including two from Valley Cottage in Clarkstown, and one from Stony Point. They were arraigned on Wednesday morning.

The suspects are aged 19, 19, 18, and 17.

The suspects were charged with: Attempted assault in the second degree as a hate crime, reckless endangerment in the second degree as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy, aggravated harassment, endangering the welfare of a child.

As YWN had reported, Police launched a hate crime investigation after three members of the Orthodox Jewish community were either shot with BB guns or hit with eggs in Monsey over the weekend.

On Saturday night, eggs were thrown at a woman pushing a stroller along Route 306.

The eggs did not hit her, but she was scared enough to contact the police.

In another case, two women were walking when police say a BB gun was fired in their direction. One of them was hit several times, but she was not injured.

The third incident involved a male victim in the same area.

“A male was walking on West Maple Avenue near Route 306,” Ramapo police Det. Sgt. Mike Higgins said. “We have video of him being struck with several projectiles, we believe either a BB gun or some kind of pellet gun.”

The Ramapo Police Department did not release the video, but investigators did put out photos of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that was apparently used by the suspects.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)