Police Make Arrests At Stormy Hafganah On Bar Ilan And Shmuel Hanavi [VIDEOS]

A few hundred protesters gathered on Monday night on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem, to protest the ongoing construction of the Jerusalem Light rail.

For more than an hour, the police were unable to remove the protesters, many of whom climbed into excavation pits. Protests turned violent, as dumpsters were set ablaze, and various items were hurled at police.

Police used batons, and brought in water canons to help clear the area and reopen the street to traffic.

Police say the protesters caused serious damage to equipment and machinery that is at the site for construction.

A number of protestors were taken into custody.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)