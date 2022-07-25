Police Make Arrests At Stormy Hafganah On Bar Ilan And Shmuel Hanavi [VIDEOS]

A few hundred protesters gathered on Monday night on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem, to protest the ongoing construction of the Jerusalem Light rail.
For more than an hour, the police were unable to remove the protesters, many of whom climbed into excavation pits. Protests turned violent, as dumpsters were set ablaze, and various items were hurled at police.
Police used batons, and brought in water canons to help clear the area and reopen the street to traffic.
Police say the protesters caused serious damage to equipment and machinery that is at the site for construction.
A number of protestors were taken into custody.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Animals
protesters caused serious damage to equipment and machinery & must have all of their assets seized to pay for the damage as per הלכות נזיקין and even if it means them & their parents having to sell their apartment & all their belongings to pay for the horrifying damage, even if these villains & their entire families become permanent paupers & there is no money remaining to pay for weddings of these miscreant viscous wicked boys.
Police used batons, and brought in water canons Why didn’t the police simply taze them all?
Whether the Chareidim are right or wrong, I think it would be appropriate to include a link or explanation as to why they are against the train. At least that’s what’s done every time there’s an article on the Arabs rioting.
Did you see the little kids? There are children there. They’re having fun. This is their entertainment. Terrible. They need to learn to play baseball and basketball, get involved in organized sports activities, do simple science experiments and plant things, water them and watch them grow. They can learn to write a story, draw a picture or play a simple instrument. When everything is assur and they have nothing to do, they make hafgones. No hafganot have ever accomplished anything besides turning little kids into delinquents and making the rest of the population think we’re disgusting creatures.
benchkvatcher why do u call the police Animals its not nice